Go
Search
Replay:
FOX 61 Morning News
FOX 61 TV Schedule
Autos
Search
Contact Us
FOX 61
Menu
News
Sports
Mornings
HOPE
Contests
Business
CT Home
Events
Drone Zone
Traffic
Weather
56°
56°
Low
52°
High
59°
Wed
59°
65°
Thu
51°
67°
Fri
34°
57°
See complete forecast
Severe weather alert
What’s on your Fall #CTBucketList?
October 28 – November 3
Posted 10:45 AM, October 29, 2019, by
FOX 61 Staff
,
Updated at 10:52AM, October 29, 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Email
SMS
×
October 28 – November 3
Monday, October 27
Food allergen content labels petition
Popular
Police identify two killed in Cromwell motorcycle crash
Near record-breaking venomous snake found in West Tennessee
Police: Two killed in Cromwell motorcycle crash
Coast Guard searching for missing Rhode Island boater, now say 2nd man on board
Latest News
Grandfather charged in death of toddler on cruise ship
Ask the Attorney: Uber crash
Country singer says 2-year-old daughter died after choking at home
October 28 – November 3
News
‘Countdown to Christmas’: Hallmark releases premiere dates of holiday movies
Bucket List
News
Haunted Houses in Connecticut for Halloween scares
News
Flu clinics scheduled for Middletown, Cromwell, Durham, and Middlefield
News
First on FOX61: Police launch internal investigation related to missing man case
Entertainment
All the holiday movies and shows coming to Netflix in 2019
Seen On TV
October 21 – October 27
News
Big Y hiring 200 people for new stores in Derby and Milford
News
A petition to move Halloween to the last Saturday of October is picking up steam
News
Quinnipiac Poll: Sen. Elizabeth Warren leads Democratic primary race
News
VERIFY: No, Facebook didn’t endorse President Trump
News
Barbie’s Malibu Dreamhouse will be on Airbnb for $60 per night
News
Hartford man gets 15 years for sex trafficking minors
News
It’s officially holiday movie season, a week before Halloween
×
Email Alerts
Notice
: you are using an outdated browser.
Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser
. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience,
please upgrade your browser
.
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.