Office of the State’s Attorney release body cam footage for Stamford man who died in police custody

STAMFORD – The State’s Attorney for Stamford and Norwalk released new body cam footage of the incident on a Stamford man who died in police custody last week.

Police responded to a domestic situation at a home that morning while the cameras were rolling.

The State’s Attorney explained what happened to Steven Barrier, 23, of Stamford before he was taken into custody.

It all started when Barrier’s mother called 911 and said her son was hitting her with a broomstick.

“I got into a fight with this boy because he is a problem, okay? I’m ready to press charges because he needs to be locked up!” said Barrier’s mother.

His mother was on the phone with dispatch, frantically demanding her son be arrested.

“He’s punching me in my face, kicked me in my face, hit with me a broom! Even though he knows what he’s doing, no mental person could do that!” added Barrier’s mother.

When police first arrived to the home on West Avenue, officers said Barrier was not there but when he later turned up, he tried to run from police.

Officers chased him down near the Home Depot on West Main Street before body camera videos showed officers catching up to him and taking him into custody.

Another officer’s body camera showed multiple officers carrying Barrier to one of their cruisers to bring him back to the police department.

During the ride, officers said Barrier asked if the air conditioning could be turned on. When they got to the police department, they found Barrier unconscious.

That is when Barrier was carried into a holding area while police called for medical assistance. Barrier was eventually brought to the hospital where he was then pronounced dead.

According to the medical examiner, an autopsy found no evidence of any inflicted injuries.

The State’s Attorney’s Office determined officers did not use their firearms, tasers or pepper spray at Barrier.

The ACLU of Connecticut has been getting involved and said:

“Another young, black man has died after being arrested by police in Connecticut and once again, the public and his family members are struggling to receive information and answers from police.”

Barrier’s mother, Valerie Jaddo also spoke out about the incident.

“I am left with a giant pain in my heart and a thousand questions about what happened during my son’s last hours,” said Jaddo.

The cause of Barrier’s death remains under investigation. The State’s Attorney for Stamford and Norwalk said they will be carrying a thorough and transparent investigation to figure out what led to Barrier’s death.