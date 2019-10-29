× Over 180 pounds of unwanted prescription collected by Milford PD during ‘take-back’ event

MILFORD — Over the weekend, Milford police held a prescription drug take-back day for those with unwanted prescriptions laying around the house.

The event was part of a nationwide initiative to prevent prescription drug abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous drugs.

The event took place on Saturday with Milford Police working alongside the Milford Prevention Council in conjunction with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). People were able to come by the Milford Senior Center to drop off their unwanted prescriptions.

Police say through the efforts of everyone involved, they were able to collect 184 pounds of unwanted prescriptions.

According to police, studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the medicine cabinet.

Several state agency commissioners say Drug Take Back Days, which happen twice a year, is important to keep prescription drugs out of the wrong hands and prevent new casualties in the opioid crisis.

Commissioner Michelle Seagull of the Department of Consumer Protection said it’s an important reminder to properly dispose of expired or unused prescription drugs and opioids. “It’s really about getting drugs out of people’s homes and out of their medicine cabinets and getting disposed of properly,” she said.

You can learn more about National Prescription Take-Back Day on the DEA’s website.

Milford police also want to remind the public they can always drop off their unwanted/unused prescription medication 24/7 in the lobby of police headquarters, located at 430 Boston Post Road.