× Police: Norwalk man slams into police cruiser with stolen car after brief pursuit

BRIDGEPORT — Police say 22-year-old Norwalk resident Jahheed John was arrested and faces numerous charges after a brief police pursuit and crash.

Police say around 10 p.m. Tuesday, they ran plates of an Acura TL they suspected was stolen. After running the plates, police confirmed the car was stolen. Police then tried to stop the car that John was driving, and had five passengers inside.

According to police, John refused to stop, leading them on a brief pursuit. The pursuit ended when police say John crashed into the side of a police cruiser on Laurel Avenue.

Police say John ran from the car, leaving the passenger behind.

State Police K9 units helped to track down John a few blocks away.

The passengers were detained at the scene for a short time, but police say they were later released without any charges.

John was taken to the hospital for injuries relating to the crash.

The officer in the car John crashed into was also taken to the hospital for injuries relating to the impact of the crash.

John was charged with Reckless Driving, Improper Turns, Improper Turns/Stop Signaling, Larceny 3rd, and Interfering With Officers/Resisting Arrest.

He is currently held on a $30,000 bond.