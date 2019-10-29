Police search for suspect in East Haven bank robbery

What’s on your Fall #CTBucketList?

EAST HAVEN — Police are searching for the suspect who robbed a branch of Citizens Bank Tuesday afternoon.

Police said they were called to the branch at 430 Foxon Rd. Witnesses said a middle-aged white woman entered the bank from the North High Street area and demanded money from one of the teller’s stations.  The suspect, who did not display a weapon, ran off in an unknown direction.  Police described the suspect as a white female, middle aged (possibly 45-55 years of age), wearing a Chicago Bulls hat, Yale jacket, with red hair or wearing a red wig.

Police said anyone with any information regarding the identity of this suspect to Detective Sergeant Paul Decrosta at Bdecrosta@easthavenpolice.com or 203-410-0357 or Detective Jeff Vailette at  jvailette@easthavenpolice.com.

The Connecticut Bankers Reward Association is giving out a $500.00 reward for information leading to the arrest of this bank robbery suspect.

 

