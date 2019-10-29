× Body cam footage released of incident involving man who died in Stamford police custody

STAMFORD — The Connecticut State Attorney’s Office released police body camera video Tuesday of an incident of a Stamford man who died in police custody on October 23.

Police responded to a home on West Avenue early that morning, after receiving 911 text messages describing a domestic incident. However, the suspect ran away from the home when police arrived.

A few hours later, police again received text messages saying that the suspect, identified as Steven Barrier, had returned to the home.

When Barrier saw police, he again ran away and ignited a chase.

The suspect ran through multiple backyards and eventually got to the Home Depot.

Barrier, 23, was taken into custody and told police while he was being lead to the police cruiser that he was tired. Police asked Barrier if they should take him to the police department or hospital and they were told by Barrier, to go to the police station.

When police took Barrier out of the car, Barrier had lost consciousness. The State's Attorney Office report said that during the ride over, Barrier asked if the air conditioning could be turned on. The officer driving the car, rolled down the windows.

Barrier was taken to Stamford Hospital and later pronounced dead.

An autopsy preformed on Barrier found no evidence of inflicted injuries and the cause and manner of death is pending further study by the medical examiner.

released a statement regarding the case.

"We extend our condolences to Mr. Barrier’s family on their tragic loss," said State Attorney Richard Colangelo. "The State’s Attorney’s Office has been in contact with the family to assure that they are kept aware of the investigation. I have shared the body worn camera video with the family and it was understandably upsetting to them.

"[The family] have agreed with me that some of the video should be released at this time," Colangelo continued. "In the interest of transparency, I am releasing the recording of the initial 911 call and the body camera video specific to the incident under investigation. There is no evidence of Taser use by any Stamford Police officer."

More information will be released when the State Attorney's Office deems it appropriate due to the investigation and public interest.