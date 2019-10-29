WorkinCT: ‘Lucky You Flowers’ in Simsbury

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Amy Schuster, a certified Master Gardener and Floral Designer started 'Lucky You Flowers' back in 2018.

"I decided to figure out a way where I could make a way something really adorable and ship it through the mail, " Schuster explained.

Its a flower delivery company with a twist! The arrangements, weighing just about one pound, are placed inside a Chinese takeout box. The color and theme is your choice, and they place a fortune cookie on top with a written note by the sender to the receiver.

The designs are then packaged in a tube and shipped all across the country, going as far as Alaska!

You can order the price-friendly arrangements on their website.

'Lucky You' also participate in a giveback program. The nonprofit organization is given a code, and 15% of profits from any 'Lucky You' arrangements purchased under that code is given back.