× Boil water advisory issued for residents in Griswold

GRISWOLD — A boil water advisory was issued Wednesday for residents in Griswold by Connecticut Water.

The statement from the water company said that customers of the Bay Mountain water system are being advised to boil their tap water.

The issues stem from a water main break caused by water pressure which happened that morning.

Connecticut Water said that the advisory will be in effect until the water samples are collected and tested in a state certified lab to confirm that there is not any bacteria going into the water.

The advisory impacts about 100 households.

The water company said that customers can use the water for cleaning, bathing, sanitation, or other incidences where water is not consumed.

Results of the test are expected within 48 hours.