Creepy interstellar ‘face’ spotted by Hubble space telescope

Author: Travis Pittman, TEGNA

Just in time for Halloween, NASA has released a new image from the Hubble Space Telescope of two colliding galaxies that brings a perfect creepy factor for the holiday. One could say it resembles the hockey-masked Jason Voorhees from “Friday The 13th.”

The image, taken June 19, appears to show two glowing eyes staring toward Earth.

NASA says each “eye” is the core of a different galaxy that slammed into each other. Surrounding them is the outline of a face made up of young, blue stars. Other new stars appear to show a nose and mouth.

The entire system is named Arp-Madore 2026-424 (AM 2026-424).