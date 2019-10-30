EXCLUSIVE: Family of Windsor Locks murder victim shot dozens of times speaks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD — It’s a story you see only of FOX61. The family of a man shot and killed in Windsor locks last week is now coming to grips with the sadness of losing a loved one and the anger over how it happened.

38-year-old Antwon Barns is charged with Murder, Attempted Murder and 1st degree Larceny. Investigators discovered Barns, who worked as a security guard, had 11 guns registered in his name.

On Wednesday he appeared in court. “I’ve discussed with my client his right to a hearing of probable cause and we were prepared to waive the time period,” said his Attorney John Zawicki.

The family of the victim, Leroy Jefferson was also in court. Jefferson’s cousin, Sabrina Thompson said, “We lost him. He’s never coming back and this makes no sense whatsoever.”

Jefferson was shot dozens of times last Tuesday. Shareese Cook is also Jefferson’s Cousin. She said, “His laughter, his jokes. His smile. We will miss that. You took that from us and you will pay.” “My cousin is dead and this guy is just standing there as of this was a game to him,” added Thompson. “Our family is hurt. We’re in a lot of pain. He took a good person away from us and all we want is justice for our cousin,” said Cook.

Police say Barns shot Jefferson dead at the Bradley House Apartments in Windsor Locks. Jefferson was the new boyfriend of Barns’ ex.

Barns’ arrest warrant details how after he shot Jefferson he grabbed his ex girlfriend, put the gun to her face and pulled the trigger but it didn’t go off.

Barns fled to Bradley Airport where police say he stole another vehicle, before calling his ex-girlfriend while she was at the police department...where a Windsor Locks officer convicted Barnes to turn himself in at Hartford PD.

Barns didn’t say anything during his appearance. He will be back in court on December 19th.