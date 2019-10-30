× Indoor Halloween events across the state

Too rainy Halloween? Don’t want to go out on a school night? Here are some alternatives in some Connecticut towns and cities for the kids to celebrate Halloween!

BRISTOL:

Children’s Halloween party at the carousel museum on Riverside Avenue – 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Trick Or Treat at the library — Bristol Public Library located at 5 High St – 8:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Bristol Public Library’s “Not So Scary Story Time” located at 5 High St – 3:30 p.m. -4 p.m.

DANBURY:

Kidz Klub Halloween Part at Danbury Fair Mall, located at 7 Backus Ave – 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Trunk or Treat at Goddard School, located 39 Old Ridgebury Road Suite LL1 – 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. ‘

ELLINGTON:

Trunk or Treat at the Ellington Wesleyan Church located at 276 Crystal Lake Rd – 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

GLASTONBURY

Trunk or Treat, on Main Street – 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

HARTFORD

Haunted Happenings at Barbour Library, Barbour Street – 5 p.m. -7 p.m.

MANCHESTER

The Shoppes at Buckland Kills 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

MASHANTUCKET

Tanger Outlets Foxwoods 4 p.m – 7 p.m.

MERIDEN

Halloween Trick or Treating at Westfield Meriden Mall – 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

MILFORD

Trick or Treat at CT Post Mall on Boston Post Road – 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Pumpkins Pizzas, and Pictures – Boston Post Road 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

MYSTIC

Halloween Trick or Treat/Dance Part at Olde Mystick Villiage – 4 p.m. 0 6 p.m.

Trick or Treat at Mystic Seaport Museum – 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

NEW LONDON

Three nights of Trick or Treat (Runs Thursday night through Saturday!) at the Dinosaur Place at Nature’s Art Village 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

NEW MILFORD

Halloween Trunk or Treat at the New Milford Green 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

NORWALK

Halloween Tricks and Treat week at Stepping Stones Museum on West Avenue

Halloween Trick or Treat at East Norwalk Library on Van Zant Street – 5:30 pm. – 7 p.m.

RIDGEFIELD

Trick or Treat at Aldrich Art Museum on Main Street – 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Ridgefield Police Department Trunk or Treat Halloween Part on Main Street at Lounsbury House. 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

SHELTON

Shelton Youth Services annual Halloween Trick or Trunk at Shelton High School, moved indoors if raining. Starts at 6 p.m.

WILLIMANTIC

Willimantic downtown – 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

WINDSOR