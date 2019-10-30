What’s on your Fall #CTBucketList?

Indoor Halloween events across the state

Posted 8:30 AM, October 30, 2019, by , Updated at 08:32AM, October 30, 2019

Too rainy Halloween? Don’t want to go out on a school night? Here are some alternatives in some Connecticut towns and cities for the kids to celebrate Halloween!

BRISTOL:

  • Children’s Halloween party at the carousel museum on Riverside Avenue – 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Trick Or Treat at the library —  Bristol Public Library located at 5 High St – 8:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Bristol Public Library’s “Not So Scary Story Time”  located at 5 High St – 3:30 p.m. -4 p.m.

DANBURY: 

  • Kidz Klub Halloween Part at Danbury Fair Mall, located at 7 Backus Ave – 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.
  • Trunk or Treat at Goddard School, located 39 Old Ridgebury Road Suite LL1 – 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. ‘

ELLINGTON:

  • Trunk or Treat at the Ellington Wesleyan Church located at 276 Crystal Lake Rd – 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

GLASTONBURY 

  • Trunk or Treat, on Main Street – 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

HARTFORD

  • Haunted Happenings at Barbour Library, Barbour Street – 5 p.m. -7 p.m.

MANCHESTER

  • The Shoppes at Buckland Kills 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

MASHANTUCKET 

  • Tanger Outlets Foxwoods 4 p.m – 7 p.m.

MERIDEN

  • Halloween Trick or Treating at Westfield Meriden Mall – 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

MILFORD

  • Trick or Treat at CT Post Mall on Boston Post Road – 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Pumpkins Pizzas, and Pictures – Boston Post Road 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

MYSTIC

  • Halloween Trick or Treat/Dance Part at Olde Mystick Villiage – 4 p.m. 0 6 p.m.
  • Trick or Treat at Mystic Seaport Museum – 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

NEW LONDON 

  • Three nights of Trick or Treat (Runs Thursday night through Saturday!) at the Dinosaur Place at Nature’s Art Village 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

NEW MILFORD 

  • Halloween Trunk or Treat at the New Milford Green 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

NORWALK 

  • Halloween Tricks and Treat week at Stepping Stones Museum on West Avenue
  • Halloween Trick or Treat at East Norwalk Library on Van Zant Street – 5:30 pm. – 7 p.m.

RIDGEFIELD 

  • Trick or Treat at Aldrich Art Museum on Main Street – 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Ridgefield Police Department Trunk or Treat Halloween Part on Main Street at Lounsbury House. 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

SHELTON

  • Shelton Youth Services annual Halloween Trick or Trunk at Shelton High School, moved indoors if raining. Starts at 6 p.m.

WILLIMANTIC 

  • Willimantic downtown – 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

WINDSOR

  • Nightmare on Broad Street at Windsor Center 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. (outdoors and indoors activities)
