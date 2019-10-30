× Kam Moore wants return to NFL after grand jury declines domestic violence indictment

Former New York Giants safety Kamrin Moore is asking to be reinstated to the NFL after a grand jury cleared him of the assault allegation that prompted his suspension, his agent said Wednesday.

Moore’s lawyer had previously said his client was not guilty of any crime. A Union County, New Jersey, grand jury found no cause to indict him on the charge, the county prosecutor’s office told CNN.

“We have continually asserted Kamrin’s innocence from the outset of this ordeal and believed that it was only a matter of time before he would be vindicated of these fabricated charges,” agent Eugene Lee said.

The player’s defense team investigated the allegations and found they were not true, said a statement from MBK Sports, where Lee is president.

“Dismissal of all charges in this case is proof that sometimes the system does work,” the statement said. “We are honored to clear Kamrin’s name and get him back to professional football as soon as possible.”

Moore was accused of attacking a woman who described herself to police as his “intimate partner.” She alleged that the 23-year-old Moore stepped on her neck before knocking her out.

A Linden police officer, who took the accuser’s statement more than 24 hours after the alleged assault, wrote in his report that the woman had visible bruising, swelling and abrasions to her face and neck.

Before the grand jury declined to indict him, Moore had pleaded not guilty to the charges, attorney Alex Spiro said.

“The claimant in this matter showed up unannounced and unsolicited at Mr. Moore’s home to begin an altercation with Mr. Moore’s girlfriend and invent these accusations,” Spiro said in July.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the accuser told Linden police in July that she was in Moore’s neighborhood picking up a friend and decided to drop by his house while she was in the area picking up a friends.

When she arrived, a woman approached her vehicle attempting to speak to her. The alleged victim exited her vehicle and a physical altercation ensued, the affidavit says

“Kamrin ran towards the females and watched while they assaulted each other,” the woman told police.

When the alleged victim fell to the ground, “Kamrin placed his foot on her neck and began to apply pressure,” the affidavit says.

She got up, yelled at the 200-pound defensive back and shoved him, she told police, and “he struck her on the left side of her face with a closed first causing (her) to lose consciousness,” according to the affidavit.

A friend took the woman to Rahway Hospital for treatment, the affidavit said.

The Giants announced they were suspending Moore, pending an investigation into the “alleged domestic violence-related incident.” He was waived in August.

The New Orleans Saints drafted Moore, a former captain for the Boston College football team, last year but waived him after preseason. The Giants claimed him off waivers. He played in two games for New York in 2018 and was competing for a 2019 roster spot at the safety position, according to reports.