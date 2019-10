× Pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle in New Haven, police investigating

NEW HAVEN — Police say Dixwell Avenue is closed to traffic after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Wednesday night.

According to officials, the person was struck at the corner of Dixwell and Admiral Street and seriously injured.

New Haven Police confirm the pedestrian suffered fatal injuries.

The scene remains active and police are investigating.

Dixwell Avenue between Admiral Street and Henry Street will be blocked off to traffic. Police investigating a pedestrian struck. Please avoid the area — NewHavenPD (@NewHavenPolice) October 31, 2019