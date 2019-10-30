× Shooting at a Long Beach party leaves 3 dead and 9 injured

Gunfire erupted at a party at a home in the Southern California city of Long Beach on Tuesday night, leaving three men dead and at least nine other people injured, police said.

The shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. PT during a party where some people were in costume, Long Beach police said, in an area mixed with homes and businesses about 2 miles east of downtown.

Whoever fired the shots fled, and investigators didn’t immediately have any suspect description, city police spokeswoman Karen Owens said.

Details about what led to the shooting and whether more than one person fired a gun weren’t immediately available.

Video from CNN affiliate KABC shows paramedics treating at least seven people in a yard next to a nail salon. The home where the shooting happened is adjacent to a business, KABC reported.

At least nine injured people — seven women and two men — were taken to hospitals, city police spokeswoman Jennifer De Prez told CNN affiliate KCBS.

Some of the injured had life-threatening injuries, and all of the dead and injured were shot, Owens told CNN.

It is possible that other people were injured and sought medical treatment on their own, Owens said.