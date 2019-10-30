× Suspect arrested in Preston homicide

PRESTON — Police have made an arrest in a drive-by shooting where one man was killed over the weekend.

Francis Giannelli, 25, of Glastonbury was charged with murder, carrying a pistol without a permit, and the criminal use of a weapon in connection with the death of Robert Thompson, 35. Giannelli is being held on $1 million bond. He is expected to be arraigned in Norwich Superior Court Wednesday.

State Police said Thompson was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting Saturday.

State Police Troop E in Montville got a report from a motorist who thought he heard gunshots about 1:30 a.m. Saturday, near the intersection of Route 12 and Route 2A.

As state troopers responded, Ledyard Police said they were escorting a vehicle with Thompson in it to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital. Thompson, who was a passenger in the car, later died at the hospital. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled the death a homicide.

Police said that someone in a vehicle reportedly shot into another vehicle, killing Thompson. The shooter’s car fled the scene, but detectives have developed a ‘person of interest’ in the case.