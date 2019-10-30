× Vernon woman arrested, charged with witness tampering in sexual assault investigation

VERNON — A Vernon woman was charged with tampering with a witness and interfering with police as police investigated a sexual assault case against a Hartford man.

Police say 53-year-old Dianne Margelony was arrested Tuesday. The arrest comes as police investigated 50-year-old Hartford resident Ronald Daniel on multiple sex assault charges. Daniel was arrested on June 10th. According to an indictment from the State Attorney’s office, Daniel produced and distributed child pornography between February 2018 and December 2018.

According to police, while investigating Daniel for sexually molesting a child in Vernon multiple times, Margelony reportedly encouraged a witness to lie to the police and refuse to cooperate with the investigation.

The investigation showed that Margelony was romantically involved with Daniel, police say. Police further allege that Margelony’s actions hindered their investigative efforts, prolonged the investigation, and potentially subjected the child to further harm.

Police say Margelony then allegedly provided additional false information to investigators in her sworn statement regarding how, when, and why she got rid of a camper she owned. The camper was reported to be where some of the assaults happened, according to police.

Investigators were able to track down the camper, police say, which led to the recovery of evidence potentially related to the sexual assaults.

Margelony was charged with”

Tampering with a Witness

Interfering with Police

Providing a False Statement 2nd Degree.

Daniel is charged with:

4 counts of Sexual Assault in the 1st Degree

4 counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Victim under 13

4 counts of Illegal Sexual Contact with a Victim under 16

3 counts of Employing a Minor in an Obscene Performance

3 counts of Sexual Assault in the 3rd Degree

2 counts of Threatening 2nd Degree

2 counts of Child Pornography

Distribution of Child Pornography

Risk of Injury to a Child

Unlawful Restraint 1st Degree

Assault 3rd Degree

The investigation involves Vernon Police, Department of Children and Families, State Police, and Homeland Security Investigations. Daniel is charged in both state and federal courts.

Margelony was released on a $5,000 bond and will be in Rockville Superior Court on November 12th.