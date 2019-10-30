Warm, drizzle and clouds Wednesday; Rain for Halloween

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's a warm morning with temperatures near 60, and we'll keep it warm today as we head for the mid 60s. We likely won't see any sunshine today, as the clouds will hang around, and so will the drizzle and light rain.

Scattered downpours on Thursday will transition over to a period of steadier rain. As of right now it looks wet for Trick-or-Treaters. Now is the time to start thinking about altering costumes or carrying an umbrella with the kiddos Thursday night. The wind will also pick up gradually during the evening on Thursday, so there may be some wind-driven rain at times.

As the storm pulls away Friday morning, winds could turn strong enough to take down a few tree limbs or power lines.

Rain will exit Friday morning followed by a dry and breezy afternoon.

At least if it's not dry Halloween, this weekend looks nice and sunny. After an unsettled week, we'll deserve it!

FORECAST:

TODAY: Cloudy, areas of drizzle, fog, few light showers. High: Low-mid 60s.

TONIGHT: Showers becoming more numerous. Heavy rain possible by early morning. Staying mild with lows in the 60 degree range.

HALLOWEEN: Cloudy, few light showers in the morning, steady rain developing in the afternoon. High: 60s.

FRIDAY: Windy, wet and warm in the morning, then drying out in the afternoon, remaining windy. High: 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: low 50s.

SUNDAY: Sunny. High: Mid 50s.

MONDAY: Sunny. High: Near 50.

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Rachel Piscitelli

And on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Rachel Piscitelli