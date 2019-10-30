× What is the most popular candy in each state?

Do your neighbors share your taste in sweets

At the top of the list in states around the country are Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups. Way down on the list are Gummy worms.

Connecticut’s favorite candy is the Kit Kat Bar.

Some other findings

People with children spend on average $35.01 on Halloween candy, $10 more than the national average.

48% of Americans support moving Halloween to the last Saturday in October.

The ideal hours for trick-or-treating are between 6-9p.m., and children age out of the trick-or-treating at age 15.

The firm BOE, Bid On Equipment, said they conducted the survey by analyzing search volume trends for more than 100 different types of candy, over the period of September 2018 to October 2018 in all 50 states and the 20 largest cities in the country. They surveyed 2,004 people living in residential neighborhoods. 40 percent of respondents reported having children who still trick-or-treat, and the average age of respondents was 38 years old.