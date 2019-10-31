Celebrating Halloween at CT Children’s Medical Center with a twist

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD – A decade old tradition is still happening in the halls of Connecticut Children’s.

Each year the hospital employees hold the “Reverse Trick or Treating Celebration” which is geared to make sure no kid is left out of Halloween. Kelly Foy, a child life specialist at Connecticut Children’s said it’s about bringing Halloween to the patients who can’t leave the hospital. “They’re not going to be able to go out and go trick or treating so we bring the trick or treating to them.”

The staff at the hospital – dozens of them – come to work in costume and creativity counts. From Pac Man to Paw Patrol to a full lineup of cereal boxes (fabulous), there was no shortage of time and effort taken by hospital employees to make sure their costumes brought smiles. Stephanie Pellegrini, whose seven year old son, Vincent is battling stage one Hodgkin’s Lymphoma said, “I think it’s great, I think they bring up the morale of everyone, parents included.”

The candy count mounts for the patients and, before the day ends, the hospital holds a costume contest for the staffers. “It’s a great day,” Foy added.