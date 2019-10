BRIDGEPORT — A man was extricated after police said he crashed the car he was driving into a house Wednesday night.

Police said around 9:30 p.m. were called to a crash at 1415/1417 Boston Ave. Officials said a car was headed north on Central Avenue at a high rate of speed and hit a porch on a home. Emergency crews extricated the driver.

The driver was transported to Bridgeport Hospital by AMR Ambulance and is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.