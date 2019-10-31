Eight easy last minute Halloween costume ideas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Author: Suzanne Nuyen, TEGNA

It's Halloween! If you haven't gotten a costume yet, you may be feeling the heat. There may not be enough time to order one online, and the best costumes are already be sold out at your local Halloween store. If you procrastinated this year and are still looking for a costume, here are eight easy ideas that are sure to get a laugh from your friends at a Halloween party.

1. Pig in a Blanket

All you need for this costume is a pig nose and pig ear headband and a blanket. If you own a blanket with arm holes, like a Snuggie, it will be easier to move around for parties or trick-or-treating.

2. Three Hole Punch Jim from "The Office" Pay homage to the classic NBC sitcom with this easy costume. Use black construction paper to tape three dots to a white button down and tie. Make sure not to style your hair at all! For a cute couple costume, have your partner dress as Cat Pam. 3. It's Raining Men This costume will definitely keep you warm if it's a cold Halloween. Print out photos of your favorite men in your life and attach them to an umbrella with string. Finish the look with a warm rain jacket and rain boots.