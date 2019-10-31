Family and friends continue search for Peter Recchia 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN -- Thursday volunteers came together to continue their search for missing Middletown man, Peter Recchia.

The search for answers continues. Police may have ended their search for Peter Recchia, but his family and friends are not giving up hope.

This weekend will mark one month since Peter, who suffers from mental illness, was last seen but volunteers were back out Thursday morning handing out flyers and talking with people in the area, looking for any new leads they could find.

“What are we here for, we need to have purpose I feel like I have a strong identity of purpose so I feel like that’s what keeps me grounded,” said Bunny Rodriguez, Peter’s daughter.

The last known surveillance footage of Peter Recchia was the sidewalk in front of exon mobile on State St, taken from the cameras at this gas station. They’re hoping other places nearby can check their surveillance footage to see if they have any signs of Peter on it.

“We’re exploring the businesses, please take a little time and look to see if you can find a video here in Fairhaven,” said Maria Rodriguez, Bunny’s Mother in Law.

Billboards have gone up across the state with peters picture on them, they want people to remember that face and be on the lookout for him.

“The recchias are a beautiful family from the bottom of my heart and to see them hurting the way they’re hurting it hurts me because I am an extended family member, the city of Bridgeport is an extended family and the people in the state of Connecticut is an extended family. We’re just going to get out and do what we need to do,” said Tony Barr, A Friend of Recchia’s.

That search does not end here, volunteers expect to be back out canvassing the area over the next couple of days. They’re asking for any help they can get to bring Peter home safely.