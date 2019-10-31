Hartford company cranking out  championship gear after Nationals win World Series

#SHARE61: Halloween costumes!
HARTFORD -- It was champagne showers in D.C. as the Washington Nationals brought home the big win. The team is the new World Series champions after beating the Houston Astros in Game 7.

While celebrations were underway at  the nation’s capitol, employees GimaSport in Hartford were hard at work making championship gear for Nats fans.

“This was an incredible World Series, says Roberto Giansiracusa, the owner of GimaSport.

Workers had their eyes glues to the TV, watching every pitch and hit. After the final out, GimaSport is  ready to start making championship swag.

The company has a deal with ’47 brand. They are licensed to make official MLB gear. GimaSport embroiders each of the designs.

“They set up the design they are hooping each hat, basically setting up each hat and running them all individually and as that machine is running they are setting up for the next one,” says Helen Rotellini, Operation Manager at GimaSport.

Each hat is stitched to perfection with the Nationals’ logo. Once the hats are finished they are boxed and shipped to National fans across the country and overseas.

“There is a sense of pride that we do this right here, manufacturing, embroidering, and screen printing  in Hartford for 20 years,  definitely a lot of gratitude for what we have here,” says Giansiracusa.

