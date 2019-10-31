Judge upholds Ganim win in Bridgeport primary election

#SHARE61: Halloween costumes!
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A judge in Bridgeport has ruled against a challenge of the primary election that gave incumbent Joe Ganim the Democratic nomination for mayor.

Several voters filed a lawsuit last month seeking a new primary election over problems reported with absentee ballots. Nearly a dozen voters had testified in court they cast absentee ballots even though they were not qualified to do so.

Ganim narrowly defeated state Sen. Marilyn Moore in the Sept. 10 contest. He won by a 270-vote margin. The State Elections Enforcement Commission also has been investigating possible absentee ballot irregularities.

Moore is putting herself forward as a write-in candidate for Tuesday’s citywide election.

Superior Court Judge Barry Stevens rejected the request for a new primary in the ruling announced Thursday.

