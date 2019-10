× Lamont to give out candy at Governor’s residence; Weather postpones some Halloween parades

HARTFORD — The governor and first lady will be handing out treats at the executive residence Halloween evening.

Lamont and his wife Annie will start greeting trick or treaters at 990 Prospect Ave. around 5:45 p.m.

In New Haven in the East Shore neighborhood, the annual Halloween Parade has been postponed to Saturday, November 2. The parade will commence at 6:00.