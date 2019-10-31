× New Haven man arrested, charged with sexually assaulting juvenile

EAST HAVEN — Police say they’ve arrested 38-year-old Enrique Herazo of New Haven on sex assault charges.

According to police, the arrest came from an investigation that started in June. On June 22nd, police were called to a home on the report of a sexual assault involving a juvenile. Police say that the female victim had made concerning statements to a friend via social media, suggesting she haad been sexually assaulted by a family member.

The friend then called police to conduct a welfare check. Police say when they arrived, several details of the sexual encounters emerged.

Based on their investigation, police say a forensic interview that the juvenile had been sexually assaulted by Herazo on several occasions when she was alone with him. Police say the victim also reported that Herazo would concoct reasons to be alone with her.

Herazo was taken into custody without incident at his home in New Haven on Wednesday. Police have charged Herazo with 4 counts of Sexual Assault in the 4th Degree, and 4 counts of Risk of Injury to a Minor.

He was released on a $50,000 bond and was seen in court on Thursday.