Person in police custody after razor blades reported loose in Waterbury Halloween candy baskets

WATERBURY — Police say they received several calls regarding razor blades being found in trick-or-treater’s candy baskets Thursday night.

According to officials, the blades were reported loose in the baskets and determined to have come from a residence located at 102 Horseshoe Drive in Waterbury.

Waterbury Police Chief, Fernando Spagnolo confirmed, one person believed to be responsible for placing the razors is currently in police custody.

Officials say there are no reported injuries at this time.

“We are asking all residents, especially those who were in the area of Horseshoe Drive, that participated in Halloween festivities to check their candy carefully,” Chief Fernando Spagnolo said,

Kristi Barbera shared a photo of a blade her family found in a candy bag while trick-or-treating in the same neighborhood.

Police say if candy appears tampered with or foreign objects are found, trick-or-treaters should call police to report it.

Further details about this investigation will be made available as soon as possible.