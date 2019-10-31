× Plainfield man found dead in a car Wednesday evening

PLAINFIELD — Police say a 60-year-old man was found dead in a car Wednesday evening.

They were called to Same’s Food Mart on Norwich Road around 7:50 p.m. after a customer called to report an unconscious man who’d been inside a car.

Police, fire, and EMS responded to the scene. Police say the man was local. He was found unresponsive and unconscious.

Medical crews tried to resuscitate the man with negative results. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner was contacted, and an autopsy will be conducted, police say.

The man has not been named at this time.

Police say they are still investigating, and anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 860-564-0804.