RxPert Educational Resources
There are free online educational modules to learn more about prescription drug safety from Everfi.com
Go to everfi.com/login and click “Register”
Enter your registration code: 77808a06
Enter the credentials, agree to the terms of service, and click “Next”
Access the course by clicking “Get Started”. Your progress will be saved as you go.
Additional Resources
Governor’s Prevention Partnership
Prevent Underage Drinking & Substance Abuse
Parent Resource Center – Prescription Drug Abuse Resources
CT Prevention Network
Prescription Program – Medication Drop Boxes
Prescription Drug Training
Youth programs
Housatonic Valley Coalition Against Substance Abuse (HVCASA)
Drug Collection Boxes in CT