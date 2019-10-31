× RxPert Educational Resources

There are free online educational modules to learn more about prescription drug safety from Everfi.com

Go to everfi.com/login and click “Register”

Enter your registration code: 77808a06

Enter the credentials, agree to the terms of service, and click “Next”

Access the course by clicking “Get Started”. Your progress will be saved as you go.

Additional Resources

Governor’s Prevention Partnership

Prevent Underage Drinking & Substance Abuse

Parent Resource Center – Prescription Drug Abuse Resources

CT Prevention Network

Prescription Program – Medication Drop Boxes

Prescription Drug Training

Youth programs

Housatonic Valley Coalition Against Substance Abuse (HVCASA)

Drug Collection Boxes in CT