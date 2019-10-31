Go
Replay:
RxPert PSA Workshops
Apple warns some iPhone users: Update your phone or lose internet
Glastonbury man arraigned on murder charges for drive-by shooting in Preston
Children with disabilities cut from youth football league
Police identify two killed in Cromwell motorcycle crash
Driver arrested after car crashes into Bridgeport house
RxPert PSA Workshops
Teen chef with autism overcomes bullying with baking
RxPert Educational Resources
Faces of the Opioid Crisis
HOPE
27 mins ago
Enter the 2nd Be An RxPert PSA Contest And Win Up To $2,500
Community
Contests
Be an RXpert PSA Contest:
News
Purdue Pharma files for bankruptcy as part of settlement
News
Judge: Drugmakers, others can face trial over opioids crisis
News
Cities push opioid lawsuits against family that owns Purdue
News
Attorneys general: Opioid settlement talks with Purdue fail
News
Some states, towns skeptical over proposed opioid settlement
News
Companies reach tentative deal to settle opioids lawsuit
News
States say OxyContin maker Purdue should not pay bonuses
Entertainment
‘We’re not alone’ – ‘Sesame Street’ tackles addiction crisis
News
OxyContin maker, government attorneys in settlement talks
The Real Story
The Real Story: An ‘exit interview’ with retiring Chief State’s Attorney Kevin Kane
News
Oklahoma judge rules against drugmaker, orders $572M payment
