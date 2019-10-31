State police release bodycam footage from sergeant-involved in Southbury crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDDLETOWN -- On Thursday, Connecticut State Police released a DVD containing nearly an hour of body cam footage from the incident where a State Police sergeant crashed into a car carrying a mother and daughter in September.

State Police Sergeant John McDonald is being investigated after failing to stop at a stop sign and crashing into another car with Lisa and Madison Conroy inside.

Officials have said on September 25th around 7:30 p.m., police said a retirement party was being held at the Black Hog Brewery in the afternoon for one of their own. The Conroys were heading north on Route 188 in their Nissan Altima approaching Airport Road. That is when they said McDonald blew past a stop sign in his Chevy Impala and collided into the Altima. The impact was so strong, both cars were pushed into the woods. According to the accident report, the Conroys suffered minor injuries and McDonald was taken away in an ambulance. Police are now investigating to see if McDonald was driving under the influence.

Sergeant Shawn Prusinowski was investigating the crash and once he realized a state police vehicle was involved, he activated and wore a body camera at the scene, a state police report said.

41.562321 -72.650649