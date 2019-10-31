× Waterbury Pre-K teacher arrested on DUI charges

WATERBURY — Officials confirmed Thursday that a Pre-K teacher was arrested on DUI charges.

School officials said Jessenia Figueroa, a Pre-K teacher at Sprague Elementary School since last year was arrested in New Haven.

“Our teachers, our administrators and all of us at central office hold positions of public trust and are expected to serve as role models for our students. That includes the exercise of good judgment. The District continues to review the facts and circumstances related to this alleged conduct and will evaluate its options and obligations with respect to this matter. As this is a Personnel matter, the District will have no further comment at this time,” said officials.