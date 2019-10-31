‘Wicked’ windy and wet weather for Halloween

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's looking like a wet and windy Halloween today! A Wind Advisory is in effect for this evening and into Friday. Gusts in a few spots could top 50 mph, which may be enough to cause some scattered wind damage or power outages.

It's a wet start to the day, and we'll continue to see periods of rain through the day. There's a chance some towns could get a break around trick or treat time with clouds and mist but not heavier rain. Either way it's still going to be damp and windy, so plan on bringing an umbrella or poncho out to collect that candy. You will NOT need a heavy coat this year though. Temperatures will be warm with highs in the mid-upper 60s.

After midnight through daybreak Friday, some heavy downpours and even thunderstorms are possible as a potent cold front approaches.

After a few lingering showers for the commute, skies will clear and temperatures will tumble from the 60s down into the 40s in just a matter of hours. Friday will remain breezy through the afternoon.

Skies clear out just in time for this weekend, which is looking nice and sunny. After an unsettled week, we'll deserve it! While temperatures stay cool, it'll be some great weather for the first weekend of November. Can you believe it's already going to be November?

FORECAST:

HALLOWEEN: Periods of rain, mild and becoming windy in the evening. High: mid-upper 60s.

TONIGHT: Rain, heavy at times. A few thunderstorms possible around midnight. Strong winds as well. Lows: 50s.

FRIDAY: Windy, wet and warm in the morning, then clearing and turning dramatically cooler. Windy. High: 60s, falling into the 40s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: low 50s.

SUNDAY: Sunny. High: Mid 50s.

MONDAY: Sunny. High: Near 50.

