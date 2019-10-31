× Worker dies after Plainfield energy plant accident

PLAINFIELD — A worker at an energy plant died as a result of an industrial accident Sunday.

Police said around 4 am on Sunday, they were called to the Plainfield Renewable Energy Plant, 12 Millbrook Rd., for the report of an industrial accident. When they arrived, they learned that a contracting crew was attempting to replace an expansion joint when part of the pulley system let go causing the expansion joint to fall and pinned a worker under it.

The worker, Justin Scott, 39, of Ponchatoula, Louisiana, was removed from under the equipment and taken to the Plainfield Backus Hospital Emergency Room where he was pronounced dead

Federal OSHA, and CT OSHA are currently investigation the incident into the death.