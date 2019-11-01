Clearing, windy Friday with temps falling into 40s-50s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Damage has been reported across the state as wind gusts topped 50 mph in many communities late last night and early this morning.

The worst of the wind has come to an end, but it'll stay breezy today. A Wind Advisory is still in effect for the entire state until noon today. Temperatures

A Freeze Watch is in effect Friday night into Saturday morning with temperatures plunging near or below freezing.

After an unsettled week, we deserve a sunny weekend! While temperatures stay cool, it'll be some great weather for the first weekend of November. Can you believe it's already November?

FORECAST:

TODAY: Rain ending, then clearing and turning dramatically cooler. Windy. High: 60s, falling into the 40s/50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: low 50s.

SUNDAY: Sunny. High: Mid 50s.

MONDAY: Sunny. High: Near 50.

TUESDAY: Chance showers. High: Upper 50s.

