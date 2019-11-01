Foodie Friday: GoldBurgers in Newington

NEWINGTON — The gold standard for hamburgers in Newington is right smack dab on Main Street.

GoldBurgers, a cozy spot that harkens back to when roadside burger joints were a thing here in Connecticut, offers a fun and creative menu where the burgers shine!

The options are endless, but everything starts with a juicy well-blended patty (or two if you dare). From there it’s all about the toppings and your favorite flavors.

Said Angie F. in an online review, “These burgers deserve their own hall of fame.”

From potato chips (signature GoldBurger) to eggs to fried mac and cheese (MacPatty), one thing is for sure, you will not be disappointed!

Each burger is piled high with all fresh ingredients and you can taste it.

“We try to have that explosion of goodness in every bite,” said Nick Glenn, a team member at GoldBurgers. “Everyone puts so much into everything on the menu, you can’t help but be satisfied.”

While the burgers will cast a spell on you, the variety of the menu offers that variety of people love.

Chicken sandwiches and falafel wraps along with daily specials will knock your socks off. Oh, and the fries are flat out dangerous. From waffle to fresh-cut, you can add any topping and make it a meal.

Open since 2009, GoldBurgers is all about comfort food in a fun and welcoming environment but just come ready to eat because they aren’t your grandmother’s burger either.