FOX61 Student News: Coloring Fall at the Waterfall Festival

Story by Megan Hintlian and Colleen Whitman / Martin Kellogg Middle School Newington

Colors, colors, colors. Everywhere you look is splashy and colorful. Artists from ages 8 and up all come together to provide gorgeous art to spread cheer on the streets of Newington. The Newington Waterfall Festival is the perfect way to spend your Saturday surrounded by laughter, food, and beautiful chalk art drawn by hand

People from all over Connecticut come to the Waterfall festival to see local performers like martial arts teams and vocal groups.

Although there is so much to do, the highlight of this festival is always the chalk walk event. Chalk artists like

Tori-Lynn Bell prepare for the big day well in advance.“What I do is take the pastels that they give us every year and I shave them down and I add some water and I use paint brushes to put it on the pavement. Sometimes I practice in my driveway and sometimes I just come with a sketch and then I transfer onto the pavement.”

Junior chalk artist, Riley Whipple will most likely be back for more. “This is my first year [doing the chalk drawing], but I have been coming here alot to visit all the chalk squares and I found out that I really wanted to do it, and decided to do it