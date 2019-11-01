× Heavy police presence on Concord Street in New Haven, violent suspect barricaded

NEW HAVEN — Police urge neighbors surrounding Concord Street to stay inside their homes until a scene is secured.

Officials say they received a call for a domestic incident shortly after 4 p.m. Friday.

A woman said she was involved in a physical and verbal altercation with her significant other.

Police say the woman was eventually able to escape to safety, but they are still investigating how she was able to do so.

For hours, members of the New Haven police negotiation team have been trying to make contact with the man, but were unsuccessful.

Police are still investigating if he is even inside or near the home.

According to officials, there is no reason for the public to be alarmed at this time, as long as they stay in their homes.

Police say there are new updates to come shortly.

We will provide that information as it becomes available.

UPDATE: Police telling us this a domestic-related incident. They say a woman reportedly escaped from her home where her husband had a gun. Working to find out if the suspect is still inside. — Carmen Chau (@CChauFOX61) November 1, 2019

HEAVY POLICE ACTIVITY IN THE AREA OF CONCORD STREET. Area of Burr/Townsend, Concord/Elmer are all blocked off. Avoid the area! Updates to follow pic.twitter.com/JRbDw39bgi — NewHavenPD (@NewHavenPolice) November 1, 2019