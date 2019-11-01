New Haven police respond to a man barricaded inside a home on Concord Street 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN -- Police had several neighborhoods closed off Friday evening for a report of a man who barricaded himself at a home on Concord Street.

People were told to stay inside their homes until the scene cleared.

The negotiation team attempted to make contact with him through a megaphone but it was later determined the man was not inside the home.

Concord Street opened back up close to 10 p.m. and one police cruiser remained on scene while the house was cleared out.

Police said it was around 4 p.m. when they got a call from a woman who said she was involved in a domestic-related incident, both physical and verbal.

They said she was able to escape to safety, but police could not tell say how.

Police said there was no reason for the public to be concerned while this went on.

“At this point, I do not have a reason for the public to be concerned. At this point, it’s an isolated incident but again, I will provide more information as the night progresses and as we progress with the investigation,” said Sgt. Shayna Kendall of the New Haven Police Department.

The home is still being secured as part of the investigation.

There is no word yet on where the man is.

