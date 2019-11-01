× Olympia Sports to close 76 stores, including 8 locations in Connecticut

DANBURY — Olympia Sports, an athletic footwear and apparel chain based in Maine, will close 76 stores nationwide. Eight of those stores are in Connecticut.

The company was recently acquired by sports retailer JackRabbit, who will continue to operate the remaining 75 stores under the Olympia Sports banner, according to SB360 Capital Partners who also worked with retailers like Charlotte Russe, Charming Charlie, and Fred’s Inc. during store closings.

The “Store Closing” sale starts on Friday, November 1.

The locations in Connecticut are:

Branhaven Plaza 1060 West Main St Branford 06405 Bristol Commons Mall 123 Farmington Ave Bristol 06010 Danbury Fair Mall 7 Backus Ave Danbury 06816 Killingly Commons 2129 Killingly Commons Drive Killingly 06241 Fairfield Plaza 116 Danbury Road New Milford 06776 Sand Hill Plaza 228 South Main St Newtown 06470 Compo Shopping Center 403 Post Road East Westport 06881 Eastbrook Mall 95 Storrs Rd Willimantic

Olympia Sports opened its first store in 1975 in South Portland, Maine. Over time, Olympia developed a premium athletic brand assortment sold in more than 150 locations throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest.