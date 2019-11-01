Olympia Sports to close 76 stores, including 8 locations in Connecticut
DANBURY — Olympia Sports, an athletic footwear and apparel chain based in Maine, will close 76 stores nationwide. Eight of those stores are in Connecticut.
The company was recently acquired by sports retailer JackRabbit, who will continue to operate the remaining 75 stores under the Olympia Sports banner, according to SB360 Capital Partners who also worked with retailers like Charlotte Russe, Charming Charlie, and Fred’s Inc. during store closings.
The “Store Closing” sale starts on Friday, November 1.
The locations in Connecticut are:
|Branhaven Plaza
|1060 West Main St
|Branford
|06405
|Bristol Commons Mall
|123 Farmington Ave
|Bristol
|06010
|Danbury Fair Mall
|7 Backus Ave
|Danbury
|06816
|Killingly Commons
|2129 Killingly Commons Drive
|Killingly
|06241
|Fairfield Plaza
|116 Danbury Road
|New Milford
|06776
|Sand Hill Plaza
|228 South Main St
|Newtown
|06470
|Compo Shopping Center
|403 Post Road East
|Westport
|06881
|Eastbrook Mall
|95 Storrs Rd
|Willimantic
Olympia Sports opened its first store in 1975 in South Portland, Maine. Over time, Olympia developed a premium athletic brand assortment sold in more than 150 locations throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest.