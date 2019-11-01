Olympia Sports to close 76 stores, including 8 locations in Connecticut

Who to call if you lose power
Posted 12:50 PM, November 1, 2019, by , Updated at 12:51PM, November 1, 2019

DANBURY — Olympia Sports, an athletic footwear and apparel chain based in Maine, will close 76 stores nationwide. Eight of those stores are in Connecticut.

The company was recently acquired by sports retailer JackRabbit, who will continue to operate the remaining 75 stores under the Olympia Sports banner, according to SB360 Capital Partners who also worked with retailers like Charlotte Russe, Charming Charlie, and Fred’s Inc. during store closings.

The “Store Closing” sale starts on Friday, November 1.

The locations in Connecticut are:

Branhaven Plaza 1060 West Main St Branford 06405
Bristol Commons Mall 123 Farmington Ave Bristol 06010
Danbury Fair Mall 7 Backus Ave Danbury 06816
Killingly Commons 2129 Killingly Commons Drive Killingly 06241
Fairfield Plaza 116 Danbury Road New Milford 06776
Sand Hill Plaza 228 South Main St Newtown 06470
Compo Shopping Center 403 Post Road East Westport 06881
Eastbrook Mall 95 Storrs Rd Willimantic

Olympia Sports opened its first store in 1975 in South Portland, Maine.  Over time, Olympia developed a premium athletic brand assortment sold in more than 150 locations throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest.

