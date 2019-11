× Person killed after being struck by train in Westbrook

WESTBROOK — Police confirm a trespasser was struck by a train in Westbrook Friday night.

According to officials, the victim was fatally injured in the incident which occurred at approximately 7:45 p.m. near 150 Grove Beach Road N.

Connecticut DOT says Shore Line East service has been affected and an investigation is underway.

Further details have not yet been released.

This story is developing.

*Train #1646 is suspended until further notice due to police activity. Updates to follow 2019-11-01 20:22:51 — CTrail Shore Line East Alerts (@SLEalerts) November 2, 2019