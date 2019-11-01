Scary Halloween weather wreaks havoc on homeowners

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COVENTRY / COLUMBIA — For many families across Connecticut, the scariest part of Halloween was the howling wind. That wind brought down trees on homes and put families in the dark.

Coventry fielded 17 calls for damage and at the peak of the storm, more than 40% of the town was without power. “Don’t want to go through it again, very traumatic,” said Glenda Quine. The big tree in her back yard crashed into her house. “Went in his room and there was glass all over the place,” she said.

At 3:15AM Quine said she heard her son screaming and ran to his room. Glass was everywhere and branches were sticking through the skylight. “Carefully he uncovers himself and I saw the blood on his legs and scrapes. Nothing too serious thank god,” she said.

Glenda just moved to the home two months ago. The house had a brand new roof. Now it needs another one. Insurance companies had crews going door to door. “We’re here to clean it up and get it secured and get her back to living her lifestyle as usual,” said James Garcia of First General Services.

About 20 minutes away in Columbia, getting back to life as usual for Bethany Davis will take a few months. “The Red Cross came and offered some assistance. Our community is great,” she said.

Davis is facing homelessness after downed wires caused a massive power surge and subsequent explosion in her basement. Her home then caught on fire. She says a firefighter had to go to the hospital after getting shocked during the response. “We lost a cat. The cat was electrocuted,” she said. She’s in the process of trying to find temporary homes for the rest of her pets. Luckily, Bethany and her two kids weren’t home when it happened. They were out trick or treating. “My family is okay and that is what’s most important,” she said.

All across Connecticut it was a day of damage and cleanup. Roads blocked and wires down. On Merrow Road in Coventry, two downed trees trapped a family on their property as the trees blocked their driveway.

Coventry Emergency Management Director James McLaughlin said it was a widespread weather event. “Several locations in the North End of town. Several locations in the South End of town....Were working with Eversource and our department of public works to secure the power and get the streets cleaned up.”

Schools in Coventry started the day with a two hour delay. DPW crews have worked around the clock to get the four roads that were closed as clear as possible.