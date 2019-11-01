× School officials cancel remainder of Post University football season due to ‘inappropriate, disrespectful’ conduct by student-athletes

WATERBURY — Post University announced this week it has cancelled the remainder of its football team’s season due to inappropriate and disrespectful conduct by members of the team.

Post’s CEO and President, John L. Hopkins said in an email that the University has high expectations around the behavior of our students.

“We are disappointed to report that we have student-athletes who have exhibited ongoing behavior that is not in line with these expectations,” Hopkins said.

Hopkins continued saying the lack of respect for the Post community and the University will not be tolerated.

School officials have not released any further details regarding specific behavior or incidents.