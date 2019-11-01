× Thousands without power in CT as winds start whipping

This is a developing story and numbers will change.

HARTFORD — More than 24,000 Eversource customers lost power early Friday morning, thanks to high winds in Connecticut.

The outages were scattered around the service area. The hardest-hit town at 12:03 a.m. Friday was Seymour with 1,468 customers in the dark, according to Eversource’s outage list.

Then at 1:00 a.m., East Hartford shot to the top of the list with 2,170 customers without electricity, or 9.3 percent of the town.

The statewide outages only affected 1.89 percent of Eversource’s customers in Connecticut.

In the New Haven area, United Illuminating reported 600 customers without power at 1:00 a.m., with 34 “events” across its service area. UI’s hardest hit town was Milford, with 300 customers with lights out.

41.397146 -73.074753