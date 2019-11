GRANBY – a family was lucky to escape an overnight fire in Granby. Firefighters are still on the scene at 103 Silkey Road.

The call came in just before 3 a.m. and firefighters found heavy fire when they arrived. We’re told all the occupants got out safely. No injuries have been reported, but the house is very heavily damaged.

Mutual aid was called in from surrounding towns including East Hartland and Southwick Massachusetts.