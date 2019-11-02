Crews still working to restore power after Halloween storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD — Crews are still working to restore electricity to thousands of customers in southern New England after high winds and rains on Halloween night brought down trees and limbs, knocking out power across the region.

Connecticut has the largest number of customers still without power. Eversource, the state's largest utility, reported 8,300 outages early Saturday morning. By 11 a.m., that number had dropped to 6,900. The company says electricity has been restored to more than 148,000 customers since Thursday night.

Eversource warns that many of the remaining outages are complex or the result of extensive damage, and it will take longer to restore those customers.

In a press release, Eversource Vice President of Electric Operations Michael Hayhurst said "The fierce winds with this storm caused widespread power outages, affecting all of the 149 communities we serve in Connecticut. We have hundreds of line and tree workers spread out across the state working to get those remaining customers back on. We know how tough it is for them to be without power and won’t stop until every customer has it restored.”

Some of the largest outages are in eastern Connecticut communities, including Canterbury, East Haddam and Killingly. Eversource says it's being aided by Eversource crews from Massachusetts and other utilities from New York, Pennsylvania and Kentucky.

Connecticut's next largest utility, United Illuminating, serves seventeen towns from Fairfield to North Branford. UI had completed restoration to all but a handful of customers by Friday night.

National Grid reports hundreds of remaining outages in parts of Rhode Island and Massachusetts.