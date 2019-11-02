NCAA: Tennessee transfer must sit out season at UConn

WEATHER WATCH: FREEZE WARNING
Rennia Davis #0 of the East Team and Evina Westbrook #22 of the girls west team go for the ball during the 2017 McDonalds’s All American Game on March 29, 2017 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by David Banks/Getty Images)

STORRS — The NCAA has denied a waiver request that would have allowed Tennessee transfer Evina Westbrook to play at Connecticut this season.

UConn argued that issues at Tennessee, which fired coach Holly Warlick in March, met the NCAA’s recently revised standards for a waiver. The Huskies hoped the 6-foot guard could continue her athletic career without sitting out a season.

Westbrook tied for Tennessee’s team lead in scoring last season. She averaged 14.9 points and 5.3 assists.

UConn athletic director David Benedict says the school will appeal. He adds he’s surprised by the decision “because the NCAA talks to us about serving the best interest of the student.”

He says UConn provided 100 pages of supporting documentation and Tennessee didn’t oppose the waiver application.

UConn, ranked No. 5 in The Associated Press preseason poll, opens its season on Nov. 10 against Cal.

