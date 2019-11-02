× Silver Alert issued for missing Enfield woman

ENFIELD — Ms. Ondine Frohberg has been reported missing by her family. Ms. Frohberg was last seen at the Olive Garden in town Friday at 1:30pm. Ms. Frohberg suffers from medical conditions & cognitive disability. Ms. Frohberg was last seen wearing a red and orange vertical striped shirt and navy blue pants.

Enfield Police has teamed up with their friends from Vernon Police and South Windsor Police to utilize drones to search large portions of woods/farmland with negative results. If you see someone matching the below description please call Enfield Police Department. Thank you.

If you see someone matching the below description please call Enfield Police Department at 860-763-6400 or call 911. Thank you.