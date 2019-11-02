What’s on your Fall #CTBucketList?
Register for the 83rd Manchester Road Race

Silver Alert issued for missing Enfield woman

Posted 4:30 PM, November 2, 2019, by

Ms. Ondine Frohberg

ENFIELD — Ms. Ondine Frohberg has been reported missing by her family. Ms. Frohberg was last seen at the Olive Garden in town Friday at 1:30pm. Ms. Frohberg suffers from medical conditions & cognitive disability. Ms. Frohberg was last seen wearing a red and orange vertical striped shirt and navy blue pants.

Enfield Police has teamed up with their friends from Vernon Police and South Windsor Police to utilize drones to search large portions of woods/farmland with negative results. If you see someone matching the below description please call Enfield Police Department. Thank you.

If you see someone matching the below description please call Enfield Police Department at 860-763-6400 or call 911. Thank you.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.