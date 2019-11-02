What’s on your Fall #CTBucketList?
Sunny, cool weekend!!

Posted 3:42 PM, November 2, 2019, by , Updated at 03:43PM, November 2, 2019

After an unsettled week, we deserve a sunny weekend! While temperatures stay cool, it'll be some great weather for the first weekend of November. Both days will be sunny. There is a chance for an isolated evening shower tonight, but then we're back to the sun on Sunday.

We're watching a much colder blast of air by late next week.  Get ready for late November/early December weather sooner rather than later.

FORECAST:

TODAY:  Sunny, with late clouds. High: low 50s.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy, chance for a few sprinkles/showers.  Low: 30s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Low-mid 50s.

MONDAY: Sunny. High: Near 50.

TUESDAY: Sun & clouds, chance for a passing shower midday. High: Upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. High: Low 50s.

THURSDAY: Chance showers or a period of rain. High: Near 50.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, blustery and cold.  High: 35-40.

