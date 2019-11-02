× Trump met with loud boos, some cheers at UFC fight in New York

President Donald Trump was met with loud, sustained boos and some cheers as he entered Madison Square Garden for the Ultimate Fighting Championship on Saturday night in New York.

The President, who is facing down an impeachment inquiry led by House Democrats, attended with House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy, North Carolina Rep. Mark Meadows, New York Rep. Peter King, and his two sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump.

A handful of signs reading “Remove Trump” and “Impeach Trump” dotted the crowd.

Trump received a similarly polarized reception days earlier when he attended a World Series baseball game in Washington, DC. He was met with loud boos, cheers and ‘lock him up’ chants when he was displayed on Nationals Park’s video screen.

The negative reception wasn’t particularly surprising in predominantly liberal Washington, but it came on the same day Trump announced the US killed ISIS founder Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the world’s most wanted terrorist.

This is Trump’s first trip to his home state after asserting that his Florida resort is now the President’s “predominant and principal home.”

Since taking office, he has spent 99 days at his Mar-a-Lago club compared to only 20 days spent at Trump Tower in New York City, according to CNN’s count. That makes his time spent in Florida five times more than his time spent in New York.